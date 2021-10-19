Fred Engelking passed away suddenly on September 21st, 2021 in Lincoln City Oregon. He was born in Port Angelo’s, Washington on June 3rd, 1941. Fred served in the Navy from 1959 to 1965 and was also Special Forces. He met Nancy in 1976 and got married July 9th, 1977. Fred and Nancy moved to Lincoln City in 1980 where Fred began working for pacific glass, Gerber tires and then IGA as a meet cutter.. later on after IGA he began his contracting business and did so until the day he passed. Fred had a ton of hobbies, raced dirt bikes, rode quads and had a huge passion for hunting and fishing. He always lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife Nancy Engelking, sons Eric, Kurt and David, daughters Sandy and Nancy. Granddaughters Stephanie, Kim, Shannon. Bailey and Nancy, grandsons: Carter, Jesse, Josh, Rodney, Joe and Chris along with 14 great-grandchildren.
A public memorial will be set for a later date.
