Galen Elizabeth (Hahn) Overholser was born on Jan. 9, 1943, in
Williamsburg, Delaware.
She was the first-born daughter for Herman
George Hahn and Nina Charlotte Hahn. She was raised in Millbrae,
California with her two siblings, Sarah Elin Wentworth and George Herman
Hahn. Both proceeded Gale in death. George died in 2014. Sarah died in
2015.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jill Overholser-Opoka and Janine
(Curtis) Wilson; two grandchildren, Joseph Opoka and Noel Wilson; brother-in-law Jeff Wentworth; and nieces, Kat Wentworth and Dawn
Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Monmouth Senior Community Center,
180 Warren St. S Monmouth, OR 97361, (503) 838-5678. A scholarship has been created, The Gale Overholser Travel Scholarship. Senior will be
provided money to go on trips.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023 at Monmouth Christian Church, located at 959 Church St. W Monmouth, OR, 97361 · (503) 838-1145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.