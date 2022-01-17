Gayle Young, 78, of Lincoln City, passed away Jan. 1, 2022 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her daughter Amanda; son-in-law Jerimy; and grandsons, Zach, Sam and Luc.
She was a sweet lady and a wonderful grandma and will be greatly missed.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
