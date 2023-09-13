In Loving Memory of Gerald Baker.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gerald Dean Baker, a cherished husband, devoted father, and dear friend. Gerald left this world on Aug. 17, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Gerald was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Wolf Point, Montana, a son of Clarence William Baker and Enna Smith. A family man, Gerald was devoted to his wife Mary Karen Baker and their eight children, Mike Baker, Paul Baker, Shelley Kish, Frank Dennis, Greg Baker, Laurie Brown, Karrie Baker-Muniz, Kristie Baker-Cagle, and twenty-two grandchildren. He reveled in spending time with his loved ones, creating cherished memories that will endure for generations.
Gerald's character was remarkable. He was known for his kindness, humility, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His sense of humor could light up a room, his wisdom and guidance were sought by many.
Gerald spent much of his youth farming and ranching near Wolf Point, Montana. Gerald dedicated four years of his life serving his country in the United States Air Force (1954 -1958). After his time in the United States Air Force Gerald had a career as a meat cutter, owning his own custom butcher shop and managing meat departments at local markets for 30 plus years.
Beyond his professional and family roles, Gerald was an avid bowler and basketball fan. Gerald found solace in helping others, often volunteering in his community. Gerald’s enthusiasm for life was contagious, his love for the Lord found him driving the church bus transporting others to church so they too could worship the Lord.
Gerald's departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his spirit lives on in the memories he leaves behind. He is survived by his loving family and friends who will forever carry his legacy in their hearts.
A memorial service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held in late spring 2024 at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church.
As we bid farewell to Gerald, let us remember the profound impact he had on our lives and the world around us. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to shine brightly in the lives he touched.
Rest in peace, dear Gerald. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.