Gerald Lee Rickman Sr. ”Jerry”, 78, of Portland, passed away December 4, 2019 in Clackamas, Oregon.
Gerald was born August 30, 1941 in LaFarge, Wisconsin to DeLos and Lydia Rickman. He was the oldest of 21 children. He was married to Alahi Rickman (Johnson) “Lolly” June 14, 1969, they just celebrated 50 years marriage in June. Gerald is survived by his wife, several siblings and five children, three step children and an adopted daughter. He also is survived by 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Gerald worked 31 years for Freightliner in Portland; he was also a member of the National Guard and Loyal Order of the Moose. Gerald (Cracker) retired in Lincoln City and lived there for 15 years. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends, the beach, fishing, crabbing, card games and dominos.
