Gerald Slavens Johnson

Jerry, also known as Boliver to his friends, Johnson was a one-of-a-kind man who lived a truly lucky life full of adventures, close lasting friendships, and a deep love with his wife of 47 years, Eva Jane Johnson. With great sorrow, we announce that Jerry, aged 77, passed away on March 6, 2023, after losing a long battle with cancer.
Born on July 22, 1945 in San Jose, CA. Jerry attended Saratoga High School, and spent most of his early years living in Los Gatos and Saratoga. His first job was working at Hubbard & Johnson Lumber, a company his father Chet started. Jerry was drafted into the Army in 1967, and later graduated from San Jose State University.
Jerry and Eva met in 1972, had an immediate connection, and later married in 1975. He raised Eva’s children Greg and Debra Heesch as his own. Sadly, their young son Casey preceded Jerry in death.
Jerry and family enjoyed living in San Jose’s Almaden Valley with second homes in Lincoln City, Oregon and Arizona. Witty with a great sense of humor, Jerry was a very generous man, who lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed a passion for travel, hunting, fishing, wine tasting, collecting antiques, and business.
As the owner of Los Gatos’ Rural Supply Hardware from 1968 to 1995, Jerry was a well-known and respected businessman in the area. He also owned Rural Sportsman in Los Gatos, West Side Hardware in Santa Cruz, an Arby’s in Indiana, and various antique related ventures. He was a fraternal member of the Masonic Lodge, the Elks, the Eagles, and Delta Upsilon.
Our beloved Jerry was the son of Chester and Mary Ellen Johnson and brother of Judith Ellen McCollough, all predeceased. Jerry is survived by his wife Eva Johnson and stepchildren Greg Heesch (of San Jose, CA) and Debra Heesch (of Vashon Island, WA).
