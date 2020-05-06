Gerald W. Bibo, 88, formerly of Peoria, passed away in his sleep at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at Brookdale River Valley in Tualatin, Ore.
He was born April 21, 1932 in Peoria, a son of Leo M. and Lois (Carver) Bibo. He married Lois Sering on Jan. 7, 1956, in Peoria. She passed away Nov. 3, 1995. He married Jerry Baldwin Andrews in 1996 and 2004.
After attending Spalding Institute, he graduated from Peoria High School in 1950. He received his B.S. in Industrial Economics from Iowa State University in 1954, his M.B.A. in Management from Bradley University in 1961 and his Certificate in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in 1969.
He began his business career “peddling papers” on the East Bluff. His regular newspaper route — uphill both ways, often in a blizzard — began at his home along Forrest Hill Avenue and ended with a jelly-filled donut at Trefzger’s Bakery. After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, now-Captain Bibo honed his organizational skills at the Peoria Association of Commerce from 1957 to 1965. He helped Peoria leaders annex the northern half of the city in 1964 — his proudest accomplishment.
Although he served as Peoria’s 4th Ward Alderman on the Robert Lehnhausen council from 1965 to 1969, a vote for a utility tax to help redevelop the South Side was the end of his political career. He didn’t regret it. Jerry had shifted to a specialty in hospital administration, serving as personnel director and assistant administrator at what was then St. Francis Hospital before becoming administrator at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bloomington. He spent the rest of his career working at a series of medical centers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.
While his children thought he bought and sold so many houses that he probably should have been a Realtor, these moves meant countless non-profit organizations were the beneficiary of his “lead, follow or get out of the way” CEO mentality. In his various communities, Jerry was active with the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, United Way, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and Civitan.
He retired to Prescott, Ariz. He later moved to Lincoln City, Ore., where he spent the last 20 years of a long and productive life — and was instrumental in construction of the community’s senior center.
Along with his wife, Lois, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilea “Mickie” Rogers.
Surviving are his beloved long-time companion, Rae Winstone of Tualatin and her family; his six children, Terry (Bill) Knight of Elmwood; Brenda of Aloha, Ore.; Laura (Joe Rogers) of Tualatin; Julie (Michele Cook) of Spokane, Wash.; Mark (Amelia) of Gresham, Ore. and Matt (Felice Leonhardt) of Beaverton, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one niece.
Memorials may be made to any Special Olympics or North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 200, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be scheduled later, pending the current corona pandemic. Springer and Son Aloha Funeral Home and Crematory in Aloha Ore. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.