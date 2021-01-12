Ginna Lea Costa of Lincoln City, Oregon passed away on December 22, 2020 at Corvallis Hospital with heart computations.
She was born in Colorado Springs Colorado on November 7, 1962.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Costa: daughter, Donnice Costa Whitebear, son-in-law, Molo Whitebear: son Keith Gibson, daughter-in-law Vicki Gibson; mother, Babe Bogeart, two brothers, Roy and James Bogeart, seven grandchildren, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and lots of friends.
A memorial service will be held later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.