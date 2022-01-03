Gladys “Judy” S. Cleveland, 97, born in Ferndale, Mich. on Dec. 16, 1924 to Gladys (Stevenson) and Roy H. Austin, Sr. She passed at home on Dec. 20, 2021 surrounded by family and a dear friend in Gleneden Beach, Ore.
Judy was love and loved. She believed all are, “Children of God”, and knew, “Life, Truth, and Love go on."
Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 77 years, Russell; four children, Russell Jr. (Debbie Chatham), Ronald (Sheri Morrison), Randy (Jennifer Tate), and Susan (Michael Pickering). Judy has seven grandchildren; nine (with one more on the way) great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
She is predeceased by a beloved sister Elizabeth (Fred Wark) and brother Roy, Jr. (Pat Smith.)
A private service will be held.
