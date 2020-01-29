Gordon and Marjorie (Margie) Vaterlaus

Marjorie (Margie) Vaterlaus
May 21, 1928 – Dec. 27, 2019
Gordon Vaterlaus
Mar. 11, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2019
We wish to announce the passing of our parents, Gordon & Margie Vaterlaus, of Lincoln City. Gordon was born in Douglas, Wyoming, to Leslie & Ruth Vaterlaus. Margie was born in Reseda, California, to Carl & Gladys Cooper.
Gordon served in the Navy Seabees from 1950 to 1954, receiving his training at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Port Hueneme, California, where he met Margie while roller skating one evening. They married on April 28, 1951, after knowing each other only two months. They were together 68 years.
Margie was an exemplary homemaker who enjoyed hosting family gatherings, a tenacious genealogical researcher, and loved to dance. Gordon was a skilled carpenter, began running in his 40s, and completed numerous marathons. In 1982 his team won their age division in the first Hood to Coast Relay.
They spent most of their married life in Oregon, living in Gold Hill, Ashland, Beaverton, and Gleneden Beach, before moving to Lincoln City in 2017.
They are survived by their children Karen Leedom, Kathy Bingham, Eric Vaterlaus, and Gary Vaterlaus, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
