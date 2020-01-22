In Loving Memory
Marjorie (Margie) Vaterlaus
May 21, 1928 – December 27, 2019
Gordon Vaterlaus
March 11, 1931 – January 18, 2019
We wish to announce the passing of our parents, Gordon and Margie Vaterlaus, of Lincoln City, Oregon.
Gordon was born in Douglas, Wyoming, to Leslie and Ruth Vaterlaus. Margie was born in Reseda, California, to Carl and Gladys Cooper.
Gordon served in the Navy Seabees from 1950 to 1954, and received his training at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Port Hueneme, Calif., where he met Margie while roller skating one evening. They married on April 28, 1951, after knowing each other only two months. They were together 68 years.
Gordon was a skilled carpenter and Margie an exemplary homemaker who loved looking after her family. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling the United States and spending time in Arizona and Mexico. They lived in Gleneden Beach, Ore. from 1998 to 2017, when they moved to Lakeview Assisted Living in Lincoln City.
They are survived by their children Karen Leedom, Kathy Bingham, Eric Vaterlaus and Gary Vaterlaus, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
