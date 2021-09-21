Hazel L Carver

At the age of 101, Hazel Carver, formerly of Lincoln City, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021.
Hazel was born in 1920 to Lloyd and Rose Wallace in Willamina, Oregon. When she was six, she moved with her parents to Otis and would spend most of her life near the coast.
A few days after Christmas in 1941, she eloped with Kenneth Carver. They would remain married for over fifty years until his death in 2003. Together they raised two daughters, and their home would be the center of many family gatherings, featuring Hazel’s homemade pies and fried razor clams.
Her pantry was always stocked with her home-canned foods, and her knitting needles were always busy. For many years she was an avid golfer, even winning a few tournaments.
The couple lived in Lincoln City for many years, where they were involved in their church and the local community. When Ken retired, they bought an RV and traveled from Mexico to Alaska.
They eventually moved to Linn County to be closer to their children. After Ken died, she started a new chapter of her life, making friends at a retirement community in Albany, where she was active until just a few months before her death.
She will be greatly missed by her family: daughters Janice (Rick) Bauman, Cherie (Larry) Holverson, grandchildren Chris Holverson, Kelli King, Jeff Holverson, Craig Evans, and Kami Horton, along with great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held with family.
