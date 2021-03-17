March 1, 1942 - February 26, 2021
Fred Thiele was born in San Francisco, California to parents of Henry F Thiele and Trudy L Trew preceding him in death.
Fred graduated from Taft High School in 1960. After high school he went on to working for his father Henry Thiele at Surftides and The Dunes until the closing in 1985.
He went on to running the kitchen for a large fishing operation in Alaska until his retirement in 1992.He lost his battle to cancer surrounded by family and friends. He will be missed by many.
There will be no funeral arrangements at this time.
