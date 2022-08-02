Henry Paul Rojo was born in Santa Barbara, California on Aug. 31, 1942. He passed away on July 4, 2022 in his home in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Henry was a beloved barber in Lincoln City for nearly 30 years after spending several years working for the Lincoln County school district as a custodian. Prior to Lincoln City, Henry lived in Springfield and St. Helens where he met his wife Trisha. He is remembered most fondly for his sense of humor, work ethic, friendliness, and willingness to help others. Henry loved spending his free time with family and watching reruns of The Andy Griffith Show.
Henry is survived by his wife Trisha; children, Dennise, Paul, Eddie, Rico, Crystal, Carlos, and Victor; grandchildren, Angel, Yvette, Eric, Renee, Cynthia, Ashley, Sarah, Joshua, Junior, Jeanette, Mandy, Hailey, Anthony, Kimberly, Edward, Benjamin, Armando III, Elias, Isaiah, Titus, Carlos Jr, Onyx, and Varo; and several others.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanine.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Wed., Aug. 31, 2022 at Chapel by the Sea, 2125 SE Lee Ave, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Memorial donations can be provided at the service or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/henry-rojo.
