July 29, 1938 - February 8, 2021
Hobie McCallum, 82, of Otis, passed away on February 8, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon.
Hobie was born in Logsden, Oregon on July 29, 1938, to Clarence (“Red”) and Louise McCallum. Hobie served in the United States Navy from 1956 and was honorably discharged in the early 60s.
On October 8, 1960, Hobie married Janie Hughes. At the time of their marriage, Janie had three children from a previous marriage, Linda, Kenny, and Kristy. In 1965, Hobie and Janie had one child, Wendy. This last year was Hobie and Janie’s 60th anniversary.
Hobie was employed as a log truck driver for over 30 years in Lincoln County. He later drove dump truck until his retirement. Hobie served his community as a volunteer firefighter for North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Otis Station for 52 years. He retired at the rank of Captain. The Otis Fire Station was unofficially referred to as the Hobie McCallum Fire Station to honor his many years of dedicated service. Hobie had also been a volunteer at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery for over 40 years.
Hobie enjoyed fishing in the drift boat with Janie, camping, and hunting with family and friends in North Eastern Oregon. For many years Hobie and Janie enjoyed spending Friday evenings at Gallucci’s Pizza with friends and family.
Hobie is survived by his sister, Norma French of Clatskanie, OR, his daughter, Wendy (Todd) Whitlow of Dallas, OR, Janie’s three children, Linda Hughes Rouske of Lincoln City, OR, Kenny (Sherri) Hughes of Aberdeen, WA., and Kristy (Bud) Daley of Independence, OR.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Zoe, Travis, Rhianna, Benjamin, Rebecca and Tyler, and 13 great-grandchildren. Hobie was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife Janie, on October 22, 2020.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis for providing comfortable care during Hobie’s last days. They would also like to give a special shout out to Dr. LaFaunce for being such a wonderful and caring doctor.
There will be a service announced later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ECHO MOUNTAIN FIRE RELIEF CORP. in care of Bollman Funeral Home 694 Main Street in Dallas, Oregon who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.