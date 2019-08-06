May 24, 1949 – July 24, 2019
Robert Bumgardner passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Robert was born in Victoria, Canada but moved to Seattle, WA at a young age and graduated from Montlake Terrace High School.
In the most recent chapter of his life, Robert found a loving community and a large chosen family in Lincoln City, Oregon, where he worked at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in the nutrition department. Robert spoke often of his coworkers with great love and affection. He appreciated the team-work and commitment of his health care team. These coworkers described Robert as a generous and dedicated friend, a “good man” who often sported a stylish beret, and optimistic person who was inspirational to others.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Maureen Castleton Bumgardner and his step-mother Florence Bumgardner. He is survived by many community friends, his father Paul Huston Bumgardner, step-sister and brother in-law Gladys and Richard Campbell, and step-sister Susan Lorang.
He will be missed by many.
Celebrations of life are in planning by both Robert's close friends in Lincoln City and his co-workers at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
