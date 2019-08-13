Ingrid Louise Knapp
Nov. 8, 1929 – May 28, 2019
Ingrid Louise Knapp was born November 8, 1929 in India. She died May 28, 2019 in Encinitas, California.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, August 26th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church on Highway 101 & SW 14th in Lincoln City. Reception following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.