Jack Clay Garrison  & Marybelle Garrison

On Feb. 8, 2023, Jack Clay Garrison passed away. On March 24, 2023 Marybelle Garrison joined her husband of 72 years.
Jack grew up in Portland and graduated from Benson Tech in 1947. He moved to Delake and worked in the woods with his father.
Marybelle spent her early years in Eugene, moving to Delake with her family where she attended fifth grade at Delake School. She went on to graduate from Taft High School in 1949. Also, in 1949 she was crowned Queen of the Devils Lake Regatta.
Marybelle Allum, daughter of Randolph Romaine Allum Sr. and Bertha Josephine White was born on Sept. 2, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon. She married Jack Clay Garrison, son of Robert Clay Garrison and Effie Euphemia MacLean, on July 1, 1950 at the Chapel by the Sea Church in Nelscott. Jack was born March 18, 1929 in Portland.
Together they started Jack Garrison’s Mobil Service in Delake in 1950, later obtaining a fuel oil business which they ran together for 39 years. Jack was a member of the Jaycee’s and volunteer fire department, (his picture along with other T.N.D. members back then, appears above a milk section in current day Lincoln City Safeway).
