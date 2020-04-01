Jack Harland Wilson passed away January 14, 2020, peacefully with loving family present in Lincoln City, Oregon.
He was born July 6, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to Melvin and Mabel Wilson who lived in rural Yamhill, Oregon. He spent his life in Lincoln City, Oregon; one year in the merchant marine during the Korean War; Eureka, California; Carson City, Nevada; and finally back to Lincoln City, Oregon for over 30 years.
Jack’s work history and interests covered a broad and interesting spectrum. To view a more complete biography on Jack’s life, you may enjoy visiting bwilson.cs.georgefox.edu/jackwilson.
Jack is survived by his wife, Judy Wilson of Lincoln City; two sons, Daron Wilson (w. Wendy) of Lincoln City, Oregon and Brent Wilson (w. Kami) of Dundee, Oregon; nine grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
No service is planned at this time as the family wants to protect everyone’s health and well-being,
