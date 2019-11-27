Jacob Allen Clark of Otis, Oregon passed away November 19, 2019 at 41 years old. "Jake" was born March 9, 1978 in Lincoln City, Oregon to Larry and Patty Clark.
Jake is survived by his father Larry Clark, his sons Daniel Clark and Waylon Clark, his siblings Julie Clark May, Kristine Clark Kelly and Joel Clark. Jake is preceded in death by his mother Patty Clark.
Jake enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his loved ones. He will be missed by all.
A public memorial will be held Saturday, November 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wapiti Park, 2118 S. Drift Creek Rd. Lincoln City, Ore. 97367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.