Jacqueline "Jackie" Shank, 92, of Lincoln City, formerly of Pacific City, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church in Pacific City.
