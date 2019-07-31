October 31, 1931 – June 11, 2019
James Alan Stebbins was born October 31, 1931 and died from cancer on June 11, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family at the age of 87. He was born and raised in Portland to the son of Liston Stebbins and Myra Morrow Stebbins.
Jim lived in Oregon and Washington throughout most of his life. He began his working career as a newspaper boy. He attended Washington High School in Portland and after graduation he enlisted in the US Navy serving his country aboard. After his return, he enrolled at Oregon State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. With his lifelong interest in the pulp and paper industry, Jim became employed at Crown Zellerbach in Camas. With the mind of an engineer and personality of a salesman, he ended his career as broker of his own business, Evergreen Pulp and Paper. Jim had the charm to walk into a restaurant for the first time and be seated by the maître d in the best seat in the house.
Jim had two daughters with his first wife Jean and later married Phyllis where they shared a beautiful home overlooking the Oregon Coast. Jim’s great passions were golfing with his wife, who he adored, Oregon State Sports, viewing the coast and walking his dog Abby. Also, enjoying a Stebbins or maybe two and spending a joyous time with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Phyliss Miller Newman Stebbins of 45 years, daughters Lisa (Anthony) Graziano and Carol Joel. And, granddaughters, Sarah Denny and Laura Rosardo along with other extended family and many friends.
A Military Service & Celebration will be held on August 23, 2019 at 2 p.m., located at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 97088. For more details, please email dklaud7@msn.com.
