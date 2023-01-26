James Bryan Fallon, of Dorena, Oregon and Manhattan Beach, California, passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 7, 2023 after a 15-month battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. His wife of 42 years, Karin, was by his side.
Jim graduated from Taft High school in 1975 and went on to earn a B.A. in physics from Willamette University, a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He lived in various cities throughout his career, making a wide variety of friends along the way.
He is survived by his wife Karin; father Ken; two sisters, Linda Fallon and Cindy Colebrook; three stepsisters; two nieces; one nephew; and six cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Nancy and stepmother Peggy.
Jim loved God and chose to serve Him throughout his life. Jim will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. His funeral was held on Jan. 21, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.