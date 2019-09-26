March 2, 1952 – September 4, 2019
Jim (Sugar Bear) left us peacefully, while sleeping, after a long battle with cancer on the evening of September 4, 2019, at the age of 67.
He was born in McMinnville to Ed and Alta Schroeder an grew up in Lincoln Beach with his five siblings.
Jim met the love of his life Patti as a freshman in high school, marrying soon after graduation. They shared forty eight beautiful years together and had two daughters.
He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, crabbing and motorcycling. He was never one to sit still very well, and he was prone to tinkering in his shop. His greatest joy however, was spending time with his family and friends.
Jim spent his years working in the woods and as a log truck driver, eventually owning and operating his own truck and finishing his career driving powder and dump trucks.
Many mentors and leaders crossed his path in life, making him the great man we admired so much. With his kind and faithful, strong and steady ways, Jim helped anyone in need.
Through his example, we learned to play fair, follow the rules if they made sense, and follow through on our promises even if we didn’t want to. Teaching us to be strong, kind and a sense of pride in our work and ourselves was a part of his legacy as a father.
Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with his famous line “you ready to go? Can I start your car for you” to those upon immediate arrival. His witty sense of humor not only brought laughter and joy, but a sense of levity to most situations.
All of these wonderful qualities not only made Jim a great friend, but allowed him to have many great friends in return, and they were by his side the entire journey if not in person then by phone or text.
Jim’s family would like to thank the staff from Oncology at Samaritan Hospital in Newport and Corvallis, Ore.; Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. The skilled facilities and faculties’ capable care and comfort assisted him and his family along this treacherous journey.
Jim is survived by his wife Patti; his daughters Tracie (Richard) and Tonya (Jack); sisters Diane (Bill), Helen (Ed); brother Bob (Luanne); Claudette (sister in law); eight grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Bailey, Jordan, Jacob, Jasmine, Joseph and Katie; great granddaughter Amelia.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, and his sister Lucille.
Per Jim’s request there will not be a memorial service.
