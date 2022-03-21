James (Jim) Floyd Seeley, age 74, died unexpectedly of a heart attack while fighting cancer on Feb. 26, 2022 in Portland, Ore. His family was gathered with him in his last moments.
Jim was born on April 24, 1947 in Brokenbow, Neb. to parents Harold and Ellen Seeley. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war, and after his service, attended Clackamas Community College where he graduated in 1971 with a degree in merchandising management. He and his wife Carol married in 1972 and the couple was blessed with daughters Jennifer and Deborah.
In 1985 the family moved to Lincoln City, Ore. Jim worked in materials management at North Lincoln Hospital for 23 years before retiring. He loved fishing, playing games, traveling with his wife Carol and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Jim was a wonderful family man and loving father. Recently they had been looking forward to a family trip in June to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Jim is survived by his wife Carol, sister Loraine and daughters Jennifer and Deborah and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ellen Seeley and his brother Bob.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on March 28 at East Side Church of Christ, 9030 NE Glisan St. Portland, Oregon. A private interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.
