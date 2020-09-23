James Nichols passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Depoe Bay, Oregon.
He was born June 13, 1933 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He loved his home state of Iowa, the Green Bay Packers, his Greek heritage, his adopted state of Oregon, but most of all his family.
He entered the Air Force during the Korean War and loved the military. He mostly served in the US, but spent two years assigned to Crete, Greece. He was extraordinarily proud of having met Winston Churchill while serving in Crete.
After returning to the US he worked in insurance a number of years until deciding to pursue his academic career to become an anesthetist.
He retired from anesthesia in 1995. After moving to Depoe Bay in 2000 he volunteered at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and was thrilled to participate in the restoration of the Spruce Goose at Evergreen Aviation Museum in McMinnville giving many private tours to family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, daughters Diana Grossarth (Don), Denice, Christina Gilbert (Tom), and Corrie as well as sons, Jeff and Perry (Cindy) along with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Our thanks to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and Bateman Funeral Home for their kind assistance during this very difficult time.
A private burial was held at Willamette National Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
