James Patrick Barry Jr.

Jim was born in Bremerton, Washington to his parents, James and Louise Barry, on April 16, 1945. He passed away from cancer on Nov. 3, 2022.
He lived in Washington until retiring after almost 40 years with Boeing. After retiring, he and his wife Sherril moved to Lincoln City.
He is survived by his wife, Sherril, of almost 56 years; two sons and their wives, Sean and Staci and Kevin and Rachel. Jim has two sisters, Robin and Tracy; brother Kerry; and four nieces, Jayde, Grace, Teri and Traci.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.