James Voyles, a long-time teacher at Taft High School in Lincoln City, died at his home in Sunriver on Sunday, March 6, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83.
Jim was a fourth-generation Oregonian. He grew up in Baker City, graduated from Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, and later earned a master’s degree in media at Oregon College of Education in Monmouth.
The first college graduate in his family, Jim worked for 30 years at Taft High School, where he taught English and later worked as the librarian. In 1983-84, he served as president of the Lincoln County Education Association, the teacher’s union local.
At different times, Jim coached drama and served as an advisor for the yearbook. His imaginative productions, which often featured elaborate sets and costumes, are remembered fondly by his former students. He was also a popular colleague, at least in part because he liked to host parties at his home on Devils Lake. “A party,” he once observed, “is a present you give your friends.”
Before Taft, Jim taught for two years in the Elgin public schools. He also served in the Army for three years at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, and worked for the Forest Service in eastern Oregon for one year.
In addition to entertaining, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading mysteries, watching old movies and sailing. He was also a good carpenter, potter, and woodcarver.
For most of his retirement, he lived in Sunriver, and volunteered sometimes to feed the raptors at the Sunriver Nature Center and the High Desert Museum.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Voyles, also a former teacher at Taft, four children (Tye Voyles, owner of Mike’s Tire & Auto Center, in Sunriver; Molly Smith, manager of the Hot Box Betty boutique in Bend; Scott Voyles, an insurance adjuster in Raleigh, NC; and Bennett Voyles, a writer in Berlin, Germany), and nine grandchildren.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to turn on some Ella Fitzgerald, raise a glass or two and remember the many good times he gave us.
