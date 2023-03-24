James Walter Stanfill passed away on March 19, 2023. He is survived by brothers, Robert, Woody, and Johnny; nephews, Jayden and Evie. He was loved by most, but not by all. He made jokes all the time. He will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of James Stanfill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Featured Inserts


Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more or less for the future?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.