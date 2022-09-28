James William Fredrickson was born March 31, 1947 in Salem, Oregon to Chester Fredrickson and Stella E. (Banyard) Fredrickson. He passed away on Sept. 17, 2022.
James graduated from Gervais High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July of 1972 and served until May of 1979. James married Patricia Butler (aka “Queen”) on June 23, 1984 in Otis, Oregon. He was in love with Queen for 41 years and married to her for 38 of those.
James owned the Otis Store & Pronto Pup in the 80’s. He worked at Chinook Winds and Otis Café. He also picked fern with Queen and her family for many years. He traveled around with a concession stand to Powwows (traditionally Siletz and Grand Ronde), Lincoln County Fair, Oregon State Fair, Hillsboro Air Show and many Biker Rallies.
James is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Tracy Fredrickson, of Washington, Priscilla (J.R.) Sweitz, of Otis, Oregon and Trisha Butler, of Lincoln City, Oregon; brothers, Dennis (Jan) Sears, of Springfield, and Alden (Debbie) Sears, of Dallas, Oregon; sister Ellen Stauffer, of Lebanon, Oregon; brothers-in-law, Charles (Sally) Butler, of Siletz, Oregon, and Reginald (Lillie) Butler Sr., of Siletz, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Butler, of Neotsu, Oregon, and Nancy Simmons, of Siletz, Oregon; grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Jacob and Dylan Fredrickson, Savanna and Shahayla Butler, and Connor and Logan Sweitz,; great-grandson Patrick Erwin Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Stella Fredrickson; sisters, Edna Mitchell and Wilma Robinson; and sons, Dean and Wade Fredrickson.
The funeral service was held on Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon. There was a gathering afterwards at Wapiti Park in Lincoln City.
