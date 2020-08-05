Janet Hanson was born in Lafayette, Indiana on May 18, 1931. She lived in Lafayette for many years, attending Purdue University, where she met Lynn Whitaker. They were married in 1952 and moved to Roswell, New Mexico. Later moves took them to Indianapolis, Indiana and La Habra, California. Along the way they had 4 children.
Janet was an active Girl Scout leader for many years, and a member of the Soroptimist volunteer service organization that works for peace and to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.
She attended Cal State Fullerton and Chapman College, achieving a Masters in Counseling. She worked for many years as a Hospice Volunteer Coordinator.
Janet and Lynn retired in Oregon in 1989. They both volunteered at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for years and were awarded the Terrill Award for Outstanding Service in 2004.
Janet and Lynn moved to McMinnville in 2008, where they had an active social life.
Janet liked to play Mexican Train regularly with friends. She always loved a good joke, enjoyed going the the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, and being with family.
Janet is survived by four children: Sue (Danny) Labasan, Ann (Gene) Spencer, Jean (Steve) Pixley and Dave (Laura) Whitaker; four grandchildren: Sean Labasan, Erin Labasan, Trevor Pixley and Kevin Pixley, and great granddaughters Maude and Edie Labasan. She was preceded in death by Lynn.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
