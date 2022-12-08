Janice Faye Crow, 79, died from COPD exacerbation on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022 at North Lincoln Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Jan was born in North Dakota and lived many places before becoming a long time Lincoln City resident. She worked in the service industry at many establishments in town. She was an excellent waitress and an even better bartender. Her last job was at Eleanor's Undertow Takeout where she loved to give her spiel and take care of the Undertow family and their long-time customers.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Esther Neher.
She is survived by her two sisters, Carol and DJ; four children, Ty Rae Risewick (Jim Faulkner), Harvey Crow, Tara Stempel (Bill), and Terrie Olehafen (Nick); five grandchildren, Jennifer Scott, (Pat), Rebekka Berger (Leo Jeffers), Billy Ann Martin (Brock), Jack Stempel (Hudson Weybright), and Madison Olehafen; and three great grandchildren, Violet, Elise, and Amelia Faye with whom she shares her middle name.
Jan was a member of the Lincoln City Eagles. Other than her family and friends, Jan's greatest passion was being involved in the Eagle's Christmas Basket Project. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her name to the Christmas Basket fund.
Jan was going to turn 80 next year and was excited about having a "big party." Instead of a funeral, we are going to honor her wishes and have that party. Please put July 29, 2023 on your calendars and join us in her party/celebration of life.
We will miss her every day until we see her again. Rest in Peace Mama, Momzy, GA, GG, Aunt Jan, Not Mom, Sister, Friend, you deserve it.
