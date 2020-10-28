Oct. 15, 1926 - Oct. 22, 2020
Janie Maxine McCallum, 94, of Otis, passed away on October 22, 2020, at Avamere Rehabilitation in Newport, Oregon from age related natural causes.
Janie was born in Nehalem, Oregon on October 15, 1926, to Clarence H. Graves, Sr. and Clara M. Graves. She had four sisters and one brother. She married Charles W. Hughes and together they had three children, Linda, Kenneth and Kristy. Charles died in 1958. On October 8, 1960, Janie married Hobart “Hobie” McCallum. This year was their 60th anniversary. They had one child, Wendy.
Janie was employed as a waitress at Lil Sambo’s restaurant in Oceanlake, now Lincoln City, for 24+ years. She then worked at Rexall Drug Store and Folkestad’s Pharmacy, before finally retiring. While working full time, Janie found time to drive her kids to Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Blue Bird meetings, as well as numerous school functions and sporting events. She once commented that she was always happy when each of the kids would get their driver’s license so she could retire as the family taxi. Through the years, Janie enjoyed her children’s friends that came and went (and there were many). She had a bass amp in the living room and quite often had a band practicing in the basement. She always had coffee on and tried to feed everyone who stopped by. They all knew they were always welcome. And they were. Janie was a loyal Trailblazer fan, she enjoyed fishing in the drift boat with Hobie, camping and hunting with family and friends in North Eastern Oregon, sitting by a campfire, and chocolate ice cream (or pretty much anything chocolate). She also loved the color red.
Janie is survived by her husband Hobart E. “Hobie” McCallum, four children, Linda Hughes Rouske of Lincoln City, Kenny (Sherri) Hughes of Aberdeen, WA., Kristy (Bud) Daley of Independence, Wendy (Todd) Whitlow of Dallas, 6 grandchildren, Zoe, Travis, Rhianna, Benjamin, Rebecca and Tyler, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Clara Graves, stepfather Patrick O’Brien, first husband Charles Hughes, four sisters Leah Sullivan, Audrey Norberg, Lois Barnett, Betty Archibald and her brother Clarence Graves, Jr.
The family would like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and Avamere Rehabilitation of Newport for providing comfortable care during Janie’s last days. We would also like to give a special shout out to Dr. LaFaunce for being such a wonderful and caring doctor, and of course, thank you to the caregivers who assisted Janie with home care services.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 749 SW 11th Street, Newport, Oregon 97365 or the Brian Grant Foundation, 650 NE Holladay St., Suite 1600, Portland, OR 97232. Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas, Oregon is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.