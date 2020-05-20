Jay was born on September 20, 1940 in Winner, South Dakota. He passed away on March 18, 2020, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital Burn Center in Portland, Oregon, following an accident at home in Lincoln City.
Jay was retired from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he had been manager of Environmental Services and Safety Officer. Jay made many friends through working at SNLH.
He played guitar with some fellow employees in a local band, DNR. Any vacation time he took was always to someplace sunny and warm.
Jay was pleasant and kind to everyone he met and will be missed by many. He is survived by his Domestic Partner of 17+ years, Judy McMurphy. Per his wishes, Jay was cremated by Portland Neptune Society.
A “ Rememberance “ gathering will be held after the Coronavirus situation is resolved and he wanted a party. In the meantime, raise a glass of cheer to his memory.
