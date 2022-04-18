Jeri-Lynn Knudson

Jeri passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, with loving members of her family by her side. She had faced the challenges of cancer for four years. She was born in Milwaukie, Oregon to Arthur and Phyllis Gagnier. She had an active 1950’s kind of childhood. Jeri and her brothers shared many adventures around their Milwaukie home and on trips to the coast. She faced new adventures with curiosity and boundless energy. Early in her life she developed an incredible work ethic from working on local farms, picking berries and beans.
Jeri married Al Knudson June 5, 1971. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last June in Jeri’s beloved New Orleans. She relished everything about the Crescent City. The music, food, architecture and culture provided a colorful tapestry that was a perfect background for her creative photography.
Jeri started her career working for the City of West Linn in January 1988. She worked in the Court before moving to the Department of Human Resources. As H.R. Director, she represented management with grace and intellect. Jeri worked with the employees with sincerity and passion. Her insights and knowledge were respected and trusted by everyone who had the benefit of working with her.
After her retirement from the City of West Linn, Jeri and Al moved to Lincoln City. She was truly at home on the beach and quickly integrated into the community. Her passion for photography was realized, as she opened JAKs Photography Studio. Her creativity and love of people contributed to her reputation as an extremely talented professional photographer. Perhaps her proudest project was creating photographs, enlarged floor to ceiling, for the hospital in Lincoln City. These photographs will be a lasting legacy.
Jeri’s leadership qualities were recognized by organizations with which she was involved. She served on the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of West Linn. She served as President of the Bay Area Merchants Association in Lincoln City and Chair of the Civil Service Commission of the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District. She was President-elect nominee of the Rotary eClub of the State of Jefferson. Jeri had the unique talent of bringing divergent interests and positions together and reaching a consensus.
Jeri’s life embraced the Rotary Motto “Service above Self.” She donated her photography skill and qualities of empathy with remembrance photography for families experiencing the devastating loss of an infant.
Jeri is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Gagnier, and her son Matthew Knudson. Jeri is survived by her husband Al Knudson, Lincoln City, her mother Phyllis Gagnier, her daughters Angie Gagnet (Chris) and Jen Townsend (Ed), her granddaughters Jesse Wilcoxon (Kenny) and Keara Gagnet. She is also survived by her brothers John Gagnier (Jolynn), Bill Gagnier (Sally), and Phil Gagnier (Magdalena). Jeri also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.
Even in our grief, her family and friends share overwhelming gratitude for having the privilege of sharing time with Jeri. We honor her strength, courage and grace.
