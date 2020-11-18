Jill C. Christensen of McMinnville, Oregon passed away peacefully September 3, 2020 at home with her husband Gary by her side.
Jill is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary Christensen; son Christopher Christensen (wife Diedra and two grandchildren Layla and Silas) of Visalia, CA; Cameron Christensen (wife Amanda and grandchildren Adiliah and Aria) of McMinnville, OR; and Jenee Gleason (husband Trevor and grandchildren Colin, Harry and Gwendolyn) of McMinnville, OR.
Jill was born and raised in Fresno, CA by John and Joyce Rosetta. She graduated from Hoover H.S. in 1976 and attended Fresno City College. She had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went. In 1977, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Christensen. Jill was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana to her seven grandchildren.
Jill worked several jobs after the kids were raised as a certified professional coder including Lincoln City Medical Center, Bayshore Medical and Adventist Health Group in Lincoln City, OR. She left the coding field to co-own Christensen Auto Sales Inc. in McMinnville, OR.
Jill became ill with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and fought bravely until the end. She will be sorely missed by all. Jill would like to let you know that her work here on earth is done. She received her call from her Heavenly Father, the sort of an offer you can’t refuse. Jill is now basking in the everlasting light of Heaven. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus -- a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is guaranteed as an Angel. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful new place where she will have a new body with no pain for the rest of eternity. There will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her hearts content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
Jill left instructions for her husband, children and friends to celebrate her life on earth, which has now been completed. Please join us in a Celebration of Life Service for Jill at North West Christian Church on Monday November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and help the 50,000 Americans who die of this terrible disease annually.
