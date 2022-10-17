Joan Marlene Christopher, age 83, died at her home in Otis, Oregon on September 26, 2022. She was born in Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Mabel (Heckman) Mort on December 5, 1938.
Joan worked for the Pennsylvania Office of Administration for many years before retiring and moving to Otis, Oregon.
She was an avid reader and genealogist. She enjoyed learning about family history. She loved cooking, horse racing, writing, and receiving letters, bird watching, she was an animal lover and she loved spending time with her family.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mabel Mort; sister Betty Lacher; and her brothers, Tom and Fred Mort.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Keefer of Otis, Oregon; son Keith Waters of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Mary Vocke of Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held later.
Any remembrances can be made in the form of a donation to the local Food Bank or Animal Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Pacific View Memorial Chapel.
