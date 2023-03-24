Job Allen Clark

Job Clark passed away, at the age of 21, on March 3, 2023.
He was a sweet and loving young man who was talented in his songwriting and skateboarding. He was known for being the comedian in the crowd and loved by many.
He is survived by his father and mother, Joel and Emily Clark; and his sisters, Brook and Megan Clark.
For all who would like to attend Job’s larger than life ceremony it will be held from noon – 8 p.m. on April 15, 2023 at the Lincoln City Beach Club.
