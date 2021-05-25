Joe Carrol Mead

Joe was born April 12, 1935 to Percy and Elizabeth Mead in Vancouver, WA. He passed away April 30, 2021 in Vancouver, WA.
Joe had a great love for the Bible and encouraged many to study and learn God’s plan for all of us here on earth. He was Baptized in 1963 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was a retired helicopter pilot and an accomplished artist. Joe lived the last 30 years in Otis, Oregon.
Joe is survived by his wife Micki, 5 children, 2 step children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Joe was loved by many friends and family!
Funeral Services were held on May 22, 2021. Please contact Greg Mead at gmead45@yahoo.com for details.
