February 9, 1946 - September 18, 2020
Joel Francis Hermsen, 74, of Redmond, Oregon, passed away September 28, 2020.
Private interment services will take place at Redmond Memorial Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life Service to take place on Friday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond. Autumn Funerals of Redmond entrusted with arrangements. autumnfunerals.net
Joel was born February 9, 1946, in Lake Oswego, OR. Joel graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 1965, and going on to attend and graduate from the University of Portland in 1969, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He met and later married Jane (Carlson) Hermsen on December 4, 1979. They were married 49 years.
In 1967, he started working for the Oregonian Journal/Newspaper, retiring after 38 years as a Senior Account Executive. Joel was an accomplished boater, water skier, snow skier, swimmer, fisherman, camper and golfer.
Joel is survived by his wife, Jane Hermsen; daughters, Jill Hermsen and Janella (Noah) Heinrich; grandsons, Isaiah Hermsen and Wyatt and Isaac Heinrich; cousin, Bill Bevan and nephews, Ryan and Reid Isaacson.
Isaiah 57:18 “I have seen his ways, and will heal him: I will lead him also, and restore comforts unto him and to his mourners.”
Beloved, precious and cherished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.