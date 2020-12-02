John A Ryland, 92, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday November 23, 2020.
He was born in Nampa, Idaho on August 23, 1928 to George A and Billie Ryland.
John leaves behind his children, Warren Ryland, Joan Johnson and George (Sonya) Ryland. Siblings, Anna (Bob) Sargent, Margie (Jim) Strother and Leah (Howard) Clark. He also had the honor of being a grandfather (7), and great-grandfather (11).
During WWII John was a Merchant Marine and later joined the US Navy. He was Honorably Discharged from the Navy and enrolled into college where he was recruited by the CIA. With his family he traveled the world as part of his job. John retired as Multnomah County Deputy Sheriff in 1990.
After retirement “Sheriff John” moved to Gleneden Beach, Oregon, he made many friends around the pool table. John was a pool shark and everyone wanted their chance at beating him. He never met a person he didn’t like or didn’t want to help.
John is proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Joe Ryland, sisters, Georgette Pulju, and Sheila Ryland, his former wife and mother to his children, Armalee Stevens, daughter-in-law Kathy Ryland, his son James A. Ryland and many friends.
