John C. Rundstrom
February 16, 1948 – August 5, 2021
John C. Rundstrom died Thursday, August 5th in Salem, Oregon.
Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Beach Club (2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City, Oregon) on Saturday, August 14, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
John was born on February 16, 1948 at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte, Nebraska, to parents John and Marge Rundstrom. He was known as John, Johnny, Pops, Pop Pop, many funny names, some of which we will leave out here.
He graduated from North Platte (Nebraska) St. Pat’s in 1966. John was in Cub Scouts as a young boy. He was always interested in cars, and spent his spare time working on them and racing them. While he was in high school, he worked for Joe Mahoney, learning the plumbing trade. He also worked for Charlie Kuchera, building houses. He obtained his Masters Plumbing License in 1979. John was a successful plumber who operated business in Nebraska, Nevada, Idaho and Oregon.
He married Cindy Barger in 1971 and they had one son named Eric. They later divorced. He married Elaine Koch in October 1980. She preceded him in death on May 31st 2009. In June 2011, he married Riley Needham. She preceded him in death on April 20th 2014.
John lived in Lincoln City, Oregon for the past three decades. He loved his view of the Pacific Ocean from the home he created there with Elaine. They opened their heart and home to their huge roster of friends and family from around the country. Many in Lincoln City will be familiar with their legendary pig roasts.
He loved Nebraska Football, a cold drink and shooting the “breeze” with his friends and family, bringing them to his home or driving to see them everywhere, from Chicago to Nebraska to San Diego to Seattle. John would do anything to help a friend or family member, but he REALLY spoiled his grandkids.
He leaves behind children Eric Rundstrom, Jeff Koch, and Gretchen Kinka (Jeremy).
His dear grandchildren Caitlyn Rundstrom, and Kate, Jack and Addie Kinka.
He is also survived by brother Ritch (Jackie) Rundstrom, brother Jim Rundstrom, and his baby sister Joyce Martin (Lee), all of Kearney Nebraska, and by daughter-in-law Mandi Rundstrom of Otis, Oregon.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews: Amy Rundstrom, Kate Armstrong, Todd Rundstrom, Tracy Williams, Tammy Luna, Scott Stuehm, Shannon Stuehm, Trent Bass, Troy Martin and Jordan Martin.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Marge, sister Jane Stuehm, wife Elaine Koch Rundstrom, sister-in-law Lynn Rundstrom, wife Riley Needham and nephew Christopher Rundstrom.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society, or any other charity that John would have supported.
