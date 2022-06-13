John Phillips, age 83, passed away suddenly in the evening hours of May 28, 2022.
John lived almost his entire life in Spokane, Wash., until moving to Lincoln City seven months ago with his wife and daughter to further enjoy his retirement. He worked for over 30 years for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. John enjoyed going to thrift stores, car lots and the casino and he was an avid dog lover.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Katherine; daughters Lisa, Carole and Jennifer; sons John Jr, David and Jeremy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother Allen, Sisters Beverly and Valerie and daughter Theresa.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no services. Anyone wanting to honor his life may make a donation to any animal shelter.
