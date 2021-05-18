John Dennis, 92, of Lincoln City, OR., passed on May 5, 2021.
He was born February 22, 1929 to Nat and Eva Dennis in Watervliet, NY.
He served in the US Navy as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate on the USS SAIPAN CVL48 from 1950-54. He and his wife, Joan “JD,” met working for the New York State Thruway Authority. They married on July 25, 1987. In 1994 they retired to Lincoln City, OR. John worked part-time as a courtesy clerk for Safeway from March 1995-March 2020.
He loved life with Joan, his “Dearie” on the coast. He was fond of lighthouses, cardinal birds, and everything sports.
His beloved wife, parents, and siblings- Catherine, Anna, Olga, and Zeena- preceded him in death.
He is survived by sister-n-law; Joyce Henry, daughters; Christine Reinhart and Kathleen Reinhart; son Randy (Keli) Mallette; grandchildren, Michael, Joann, Michelle, Jennifer, Melissa, Marley, and Mason; 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service for family will be Wed., May 19, 2 p.m. at Taft Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Chapel-by-the-Sea Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 25, Lincoln City, OR 97367. An online tribute is available at https://www.batemanpacificview.com/
