October 10, 1971 - April 11, 2021
John “Keith” Harwood age 49, of Helena, Montana, unexpectedly passed away April 11, 2021.
Keith is survived by his parents, Daryl Harwood and Bonnie Walker Harwood; two children, Harlee Ann and Hunter Harwood; brother Greg (Carrie) Harwood; nephews, Mason and Greyson Harwood of Burley Idaho; sister Stacie Harwood-Clark (Telyne Clark); and nephew Xavier Clark of Covington, Washington.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service is planned for early summer. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Keith.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Retz Funeral Home and Crematory in Helena, Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.