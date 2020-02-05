John Lee Dougherty, longtime resident of Newport, well known for his love of friends and family, passed away the evening of December 27, 2019.
John was born June 2, 1952 in Salem, Oregon and graduated from Regis High School in Stayton. He attended Oregon State University, and spent the majority of his career at Ken Doerfler Insurance in Newport. John focused on health and life insurance and took pride in advocating for his clients and helping them navigate what could be very challenging times. He was known for his empathy and determination to do right by the people who came to him for help.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Dougherty, his daughters Erin Dougherty Lynch (Rob Lynch) and Julie Dougherty Winger (Erick Winger) and his step-daughter Shannon Wellsteed, as well as his grandchildren, Marin, Burke, Flora, and Logan, his mother, Jeannie Dougherty, his siblings, Joene Runkle, Jimmy Dougherty, Janis Becker, Julie Tickle, and Jill Capri, brothers- and sisters-in-law with whom he loved to laugh, numerous adoring nephews and nieces, and a legion of loyal friends.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Rogue Brewery in South Beach on Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m.
