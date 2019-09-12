5/4/1943 - 8/30/2019
John Patrick “Sully” Sullivan, 76, was born May 4, 1943 in Butte, Montana to John and Josephine Sullivan.
He graduated from Butte Central Boys High School in 1961. After earning his bachelors degree in Education in 1966 from Western Montana College, he was recruited to the west coast by, then principal, John Rogers. He taught at Oceanlake Elementary School for one year, and then settling in at Taft Middle School, where he taught social studies for the remaining of his 34-year career, retiring in 2000.
John had many interests. He coached multiple sports over the years. Sports dominated John’s life with favorite teams including the Dodgers, the Blazers, the Fighting Irish and the Beavers. He also loved chaperoning the 8th grade Washington D.C. trip and did so for six consecutive years. His favorite pastime since childhood has been Bingo. After retirement he played regularly up until the point that his body prohibited him to continue. He has been a long time parishioner and usher at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lincoln City.
John is survived by his cousin Eddie Harrington of Butte, Montana, Mark Hess and family, of Dallas, Ore., Elisabeth Halstead and family, of Las Vegas, Nevada, several other adopted families, friends and countless former students that meant the world to him. “Mr. Sullivan’s” legacy of gentle kindness and patience will continue to have an infinite impact on all who crossed his path.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Augustine Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m., with a rosary being said immediately prior at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.