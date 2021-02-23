Josephine Doris Phelps, 68, passed away February 9, 2021, after her long battle with cancer.
The lifelong Otis resident was born in Portland Oregon on December 31, 1952 to parents Gayton R. Phelps and Doris W. Phelps. Josie was one of six children.
Josie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly (Phelps) Peters.
Josie graduated from Taft High school in 1971 where she excelled in sports and student council. She made many lifelong friendships in her years at Taft and thereafter playing community league softball.
Josie followed in her father’s footsteps, working for the Postal Service. She retired after over 20 years of service as the Postmaster of Otis. She enjoyed her time there and made many more close friendships with her patrons.
Friendship was everything to Josie. She enjoyed live music, festivals, laughter, parties and a good beer with friends.
Josie was survived by her children Amy Trute, Troy (Aimee) Trute, her grandchildren Dahlia, Azalea, Wisteria, Magnolia and Troy, her brothers David and Dennis Phelps, and her sisters Pamela Davis and Rebecca Phelps.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Susan G. Koman Foundation. A community gathering to remember Josie’s life will follow at a later date.
