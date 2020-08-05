Joyce Colette Weston, 94, of Richmond, VA passed away July 22, 2020.
Prior to moving to Richmond, Joyce was a long-time resident of Salishan Hills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Weston; her parents, Cecil Holt and Beatrice Holt (nee Mann); and her sister, Joan Cox.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lisa Weston; her daughter, Dr. Theresa Weston and son-in-law, Dr. Warren Knoff; and her son, Christopher Weston, Esq.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held 1 p.m. August 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org).
