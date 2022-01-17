Judith Ann Houck, 75 of Lincoln City, Ore., passed away at home in Lincoln City. She was born in Marquette, Mich. to parents, Warner and Helvi Biekkola.
She graduated with Bachelor of Arts, with honors, in 1968. Major: English. Minor: Speech. Master of Arts, and English 1969 from Northern Michigan University. Her career was in the Portland metro area. She was a Senior Claims Representative. She volunteered with multiple churches, held positions with AAUW (American Association of University Women) holding multiple positions, and was very active with AA.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack, married for 47 years, traveling cross country being snowbirds having homes in Oregon and Florida. She also enjoyed painting, decorating, their Welsh Corgi dogs and spending time with grandkids.
She is survived by sons, Jay and John Houck; grandchildren, Amber Rose, Jason and Edwin Houck; and brother James (Leslie) Biekkola of Idaho.
A service will be held noon on Jan. 29, 2022 at St. Peter The Fisherman Lutheran Church in Lincoln City, Ore.
